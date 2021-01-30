The Cyclone men's basketball team lost big Saturday against Mississippi State 95-56 in its second game in a row missing key pieces.
The same starters entered the game for Iowa State for the second game in a row, but Mississippi State dominated the Cyclones' depleted unit.
A strong start for Mississippi State was all it needed as four players finished the game in double figures for the Bulldogs. The highest point total among those was sophomore guard Iverson Molinar who went 8-13 shooting with 20 points.
Sophomore forward Tolu Smith scored 16 points on 6-9 shooting and also grabbed seven rebounds in the Bulldog win.
Iowa State was led by junior guard Rasir Bolton who went 4-11 shooting for 18 points. Bolton also had seven rebounds which was the second most on the team.
The Cyclones also ran into foul trouble for the second game in a row as two of their starters fouled out. Freshmen Jaden Walker and Darlinstone Dubar had their days cut short.
Iowa State fell to 2-9 with the loss and will have a busy February with 10 games in just 28 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.