West Virginia: Tony Fields II
West Virginia's offense hasn't had a ton of success in 2020, but the Mountaineers have still found a way to be an over .500 team with chances to win many of the games they play in.
Defense is the reason for that, and perhaps West Virginia's best player on that end is linebacker Tony Fields II.
Fields has been a jack-of-all-trades sort of player, showing up for the Mountaineers as a solid coverage linebacker while also being run support and pass rush help.
In just eight games, Fields has amassed 79 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, two pass breakups and four quarterback hurries.
Look for Fields to give Brock Purdy and the Cyclones nightmares all day.
Iowa State: Mike Rose
Fields has been an anchor for the Mountaineer defense, but he hasn't made as big of an impact as Cyclone linebacker Mike Rose.
Rose has dominated for the Cyclones in the 2020 football season, and it shouldn't change against a lackluster offense from the Mountaineers.
The junior has 76 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four interceptions, two pass breakups and four quarterbacks hurries to his name, all while operating under the radar in an already good Iowa State defense.
There is a lot to like from both sides with the linebacking core, and it starts with Fields and Rose, but Rose has been a menace all year, so look for him to have a big game against West Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.