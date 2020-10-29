Kansas: Karon Prunty
Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell mentioned Kansas has a young, impressive team and freshman defensive back Karon Prunty is one of those young players that’s sparking some hope for the Kansas football team.
As a freshman, Prunty currently leads the Big 12 Conference and all freshmen in the nation in pass breakups with six pass breakups in five games played. This also has him tied for 18th place among all Football Bowl Subdivision players.
Prunty will likely be tasked with Iowa State’s emerging No. 1 wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, who was the only wide receiver to record a reception during the Oklahoma State game a week ago.
Brock Purdy will have to try to bounce back against an up-and-coming defensive back in Prunty.
Iowa State: Jake Hummel
Jake Hummel, the senior linebacker out of Des Moines, Iowa, is sneakily having a great season for the Cyclones' defense.
Hummel is currently tied with Mike Rose for total tackles with 40 total tackles each, as well as tied with O’Rien Vance for assisted tackles with 17 assisted tackles each and second on the team in solo tackles with 23 solo tackles in five games.
Hummel is coming off a 10 total tackle game with six solo tackles, four assisted tackles and one tackle for loss in Iowa State’s 24-21 loss against No. 6 Oklahoma State.
Expect to see the veteran linebacker to help lead the charge against a struggling Kansas offense that’s now missing Pooka Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.