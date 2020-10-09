Texas Tech: KeSean Carter
The Red Raiders have a solid offensive attack, so against Iowa State, the game could end pretty high scoring if it's anything like Iowa State's game against Oklahoma.
Texas Tech's aerial attack has found success more consistently than Iowa State's and the main benefactor has been wide receiver KeSean Carter.
Not only does Carter average 71.67 yards per game receiving — good for second on the team, but he also leads the team in receptions and touchdowns. He's been the go-to guy for Texas Tech.
Carter has caught at least one touchdown in every game for the Red Raiders and will look to continue that streak against what has been a not-so-stellar secondary for the Cyclones.
Iowa State: Charlie Kolar
After a pedestrian first appearance in week two, Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar played an important role in the upset win against his hometown Oklahoma Sooners.
While the ball was spread around to a couple of his teammates well, Kolar was looked to by junior quarterback Brock Purdy in important situations as a mismatch.
Four catches for 66 yards didn't tell the whole story as Purdy threw jump ball after jump ball to him. Kolar was able to draw fouls on a few pass plays, both keeping drives alive and setting Iowa State up for scores.
It was clear Oklahoma wanted to take his effectiveness out of the game, but Kolar was able to exploit the tough coverage for big chunks of yardage.
Against the Red Raiders, Kolar will be ready to translate that effectiveness into more effective plays.
