Texas: Joseph Ossai (LB)
Following Thanksgiving Day, the Texas Longhorns will be tasked with stopping a red-hot Iowa State Cyclones team that’s coming off a game where the Cyclones dropped 45 points on Kansas State.
Leading the charge for Longhorns defense on Friday will be the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 selection in junior linebacker Joseph Ossai, who will play a big role in trying to slow down the Cyclones’ offense led by Breece Hall and Brock Purdy.
Ossai has been a standout linebacker for Texas, recording 46 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, two pass break ups, three forced fumbles and 4.0 sacks on the season.
The junior out of Conroe, Texas, played a huge role in the Longhorns’ 41-34 overtime win against Oklahoma State, who has been the only Big 12 team to have beaten Iowa State in the 2020 season so far.
Ossai led the Texas defense in that game with 12 total tackles, including 6.0 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.
A big game out of a defensive captain will go a long way for the Longhorns in a game that has major Big 12 Championship implications.
Iowa State: Xavier Hutchinson (WR)
While it’s not a secret that the run game with Breece Hall has been a major factor in Iowa State’s success this season, the pass game was a difference maker in Iowa State’s 23-21 win over Texas in the 2019 season.
Brock Purdy threw for 354 yards and two touchdowns against Texas, with senior receivers Deshaunte Jones and La’Michael Pettway combining for 15 receptions for 244 yards and one touchdown.
Jones and Pettway are both gone, which means that Purdy will have to look towards junior receiver Xavier Hutchinson, who has emerged as the Cyclones' No. 1 receiver in the 2020 season.
Hutchinson is coming off of a career high 111 receiving yards off six receptions in Iowa State’s blowout win against Kansas State.
The Blinn College transfer currently stands as the Cyclones leader in receptions (41) and receiving yards (518), while tying with All-Big 12 selection Charlie Kolar for most touchdown receptions with four receptions each.
Hutchinson will play a crucial role in developing Iowa State’s pass game that’s taken a hit from last year's performance.
