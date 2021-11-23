Iowa State: Breece Hall (RB)
I don't think I need to tell anyone that Breece Hall will play a big part in whatever happens against TCU. They've been seeing it for years.
But after a subpar last two games against Oklahoma and Texas Tech where Hall averaged 54.5 yards on 18.5 carries, look for Hall to make his mark in what could be his last game in Ames.
He also is chasing history, as a rushing touchdown would give him the all-time NCAA record for consecutive games with a rushing score at 24.
TCU: Dee Winters (LB)
The guy to watch for the Horned Frogs is a someone who will be trying to slow down the aforementioned Hall, and that's linebacker Dee Winters.
Winters leads the team with 74 tackles, 12 ahead of the next highest. He also has a sack and two interceptions.
The junior from Texas has been a staple in the TCU defense for multiple years, and figures to play a large part in whatever efforts are successful in shutting down what can be a strong offensive attack for Iowa State.
