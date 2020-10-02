Oklahoma: Spencer Rattler
Oklahoma Head Coach Lincoln Riley has been a quarterback guru in the past couple seasons after getting production from Heisman-caliber quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts.
Now it’s redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler’s time to shine under center for the Sooners. Rattler was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 quarterback to come out of the class of 2019.
Through the first two games of the season for Oklahoma, Rattler has thrown for 677 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions. Rattler has thrown four touchdowns each in those first two games against Missouri State and Kansas State.
One of the contributing factors to Oklahoma’s upset loss to Kansas State was Rattler’s three interceptions, including one at the end of the game, which sealed the Wildcats’ victory in Norman, Oklahoma.
Rattler is a key piece for the Sooners’ offense and limiting the turnovers that plagued him against Kansas State could make all the difference in bouncing back against Iowa State.
Iowa State: Breece Hall
Much like Rattler being an essential piece of the Sooners’ offense, sophomore running back Breece Hall has been an essential part of the Cyclones’ offense, especially with Iowa State’s struggle in the pass game.
Oklahoma hasn't scored under 35 points in their first two games, so if this game is going to be a shootout, Head Coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclone offense will need another big performance from Hall, who has recorded 257 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns through Iowa State’s first two games.
Hall is coming off a career game that saw him rush for 155 yards and three touchdowns against TCU that carried the Cyclones to their 37-34 win against the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas.
