Louisiana: Elijah Mitchell
Senior running back Elijah Mitchell was an impact player for the Ragin' Cajuns just a year ago as the then junior played all 14 games and put up monster numbers. Mitchell averaged 5.8 yards per rush on 198 attempts, giving him 1,147 yards on the season.
All that added up to an 81.93 yards per game average and to go along with his efficiency and volume, the tailback scored 14 touchdowns on the ground. While Mitchell wasn't a primary pass catcher ever, he did reel in 10 catches for 70 yards and a score in 2019.
Stopping the run will be important for the Cyclones who lost two of their interior linemen in the offseason and Mitchell won't be a fun guy to stop.
Iowa State: JaQuan Bailey
While Mitchell will be an issue, the Cyclones will need to count on the defensive ends to make an impact slowing down Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis and the line will turn to a number of guys to do it, including returning redshirt senior JaQuan Bailey.
Bailey is just a sack away from sole possession of the Iowa State career sack record, but his season in 2019 came to an abrupt end early when a broken leg sidelined him. He's back now and he's leading a deep and talented Iowa State pass rush against a solid offense with an efficient quarterback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.