Iowa State: Charlie Kolar (TE)
So far this season, Kolar has 17 catches for 238 yards and two scores. His numbers have been relatively similar in the last three contests, around four catches for nearly 70 yards per game.
The pre-season All-American had a terrific toe-tapping catch in his last game against Kansas, suggesting that he has returned for the most part to his former self.
The reason I peg him as a player to watch is that it is unknown how banged up he was coming into this season, as well as if he continues to feel the effects. Is there another level for him to get to this season?
If there is, he could go back to being the focal point for an Iowa State offense that used him so prolifically in past seasons.
Kansas State: Skylar Thompson (QB)
While he didn't play the last time these two teams met up, I think that Thompson's success in this game will go a long way in determining how well his team does against the stout Cyclone defense.
So far this season, Thompson has 560 yards passing and three touchdown passes through the three games he's played in. He missed time with a knee injury, but looks to be all the way back for Saturday's matchup.
Matt Campbell pegged Thompson as "one of his favorite players he's played against," which means I anticipate he is also one of the team's "players to watch" come Saturday.
