Iowa State: T.J. Tampa (CB)
I think this is another game where Iowa State is going to play complimentary football, except instead of UNLV the Cyclones get the less-than-mighty Kansas Jayhawks at home.
And I think T.J. Tampa could be in for the best game in his young Cyclone career on Saturday. Tampa, a sophomore corner for Iowa State, has seen increases in his snap counts over the last two weeks with injuries in the secondary.
The 6-foot-2 corner played essentially the whole game vs Baylor, the most playing time he's ever had at Iowa State. I think he'll get that chance again on Saturday and will have a chance to take advantage of a Kansas passing attack that gave away two interceptions to Duke last week.
Watch out for No. 25 for the Cyclones to have a few impact plays.
Kansas: Jason Bean (QB)
I think the quarterback situation for Kansas is eerily similar to what Baylor presented last week to the Cyclones. The Jayhawks are rolling into Jack Trice Stadium with Jason Bean, a redshirt junior who transferred from North Texas in the offseason.
Bean is similar to that of Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon with the threat of his running ability to extend plays and take advantage of weaknesses in coverage near the line of scrimmage.
Bean rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns against No. 16 Coastal Carolina two weeks ago and has had at least 12 rushing attempts each game he's played this season.
I think Bean will use his legs often, with his line likely being outmatched by the Iowa State defensive front. It'll be up to the Cyclones to keep him in check, but keep an eye out for Bean come Saturday.
