Iowa State: Greg Eisworth II (DB)
Iowa State’s secondary came up with one of the biggest plays earlier in the season when defensive back Isheem Young intercepted Spencer Rattler late in the game to seal the Iowa State victory over Oklahoma on Oct. 3.
Iowa State’s secondary will have to come up big again as it faces a much-improved Rattler. Who else to look toward than the redshirt senior defensive back and a cornerstone of Iowa State's defense in Greg Eisworth II?
The 2020 All Big 12 First Team selection has been a leading force for the Cyclone defense throughout 2020, totaling 41 tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception.
Since Iowa State’s victory over Oklahoma, Rattler has thrown for 1,535 yards and 14 touchdowns to only three interceptions. It will be crucial for Iowa State’s secondary to slow down Rattler if the Cyclones want a similar outcome like the first matchup with Oklahoma.
Expect Eisworth to lead the charge for not only the defensive backs but the Cyclone defense as Iowa State looks to claim its first ever Big 12 Championship.
Oklahoma: Ronnie Perkins (DE)
One of the key pieces missing from the Sooners from their 37-30 loss to the Cyclones was junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins.
Perkins, who was suspended at the end of the 2019 season due to a failed drug test, was forced to be sidelined for Oklahoma’s first five games of the season, missing the first showdown against the Cyclones on Oct. 3 at Jack Trice Stadium.
Despite only playing in four total games in the 2020 season, Perkins has made a splash for Oklahoma after recording 18 total tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks in those four games.
That four-game performance earned Perkins a spot on the 2020 All-Big 12 Second Team, with many pushing for Perkins to be a First Team selection.
Now with the Big 12 Championship on the line at AT&T Stadium, the Sooners will get another shot at Iowa State with a piece that may play a crucial role at limiting the impact of Iowa State running back Breece Hall and pressuring quarterback Brock Purdy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.