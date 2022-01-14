Iowa State wrestling's opening Big 12 match against Wyoming on Friday night seemed tense at times with plenty of late-match scoring, but the Cyclones prevailed over the Cowboys with a final score of 32-6. The 11th-ranked Cyclones will leave Cheyenne with a dual meet record of 6-1.
The late-match drama kicked off right away in the 125-pound weight class, where Kysen Terukina came back from being down 4-1 to Wyoming's Jacob Svihel. The 24th-ranked Terukina recorded a big takedown late in the second period and carried the momentum into an action-packed third period that saw him edge out his opponent 7-6 with another takedown.
Redshirt sophomore Ramazan Attasauov recorded Iowa State's first major decision of the match by defeating No. 33 Job Greenwood 12-3. The win was Attasauov's first dual-meet victory since Nov. 27, when he took down California Baptist's Hunter Leake 10-5. Ian Parker also had a major decision at 141 pounds over Chase Zollman (11-3).
The high-scorers of the match came in the middle weights, as David Carr and Isaac Judge both recorded falls over their opponents to earn six points for the Cyclones at 157 and 165 pounds respectively. For Carr, his pin against Wyoming sophomore Darren Green in 3:45 was his fourth in a row, but Judge was quicker against Cole Moody with a fall time of 1:45.
The Cowboys got their first win of the night in the 174-pound division, where Hayden Hasings defeated Iowa State's Joel Devine on decision 2-0. The only scoring move came midway through the first period, when the 12th-ranked Hastings landed a two-point takedown.
The loss was Iowa State's first in 30 dual meet matches, as the Cyclones defeated their previous two opponents by a combined team score of 100-0.
The match of the night came in the 197-pound division with a matchup between sophomores Yonger Bastida and Stephen Buchanan. Both wrestlers entered the match with one-loss records on the season, and it was the Cyclone Bastida who took the lead first with a two-point takedown in the first period.
Buchanan responded late in the third period with two escapes and a takedown of his own, and the match headed to overtime tied up at four-apiece. Buchanan recorded another takedown there to take the match 6-4.
The Cyclones continue their road trip on Sunday in Belgrade, Mont., where they will compete in a triangular meet against NAIA programs Montana State-Northern and Providence. The meet is set to start at 2 p.m.
Results:
125: No. 24 Kysen Terukina (ISU) dec. Jacob Svihel, 7-6
133: Ramazan Attasauov maj. dec. No. 33 Job Greenwood, 12-3
141: No. 11 Ian Parker maj. dec. Chase Zollmann, 11-3
149: No. 23 Jarrett Degen dec. Jaron Jensen, 7-4
157: No. 1 David Carr pinned Darren Green in 3:45
165: Isaac Judge pinned Cole Moody in 1:45
174: No. 12 Hayden Hastings dec. Joel Devine, 2-0
184: No. 9 Marcus Coleman dec. No. 17 Tate Samuelson, 4-2
197: No. 3 Stephen Buchanan dec. No. 13 Yonger Bastida, 6-4 (SV)
Hwt: No. 29 Sam Schuyler dec. Terren Swartz, 12-5
