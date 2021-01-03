After an extended offseason, Cyclone wrestling returned to the mat on Sunday when it took on the Wartburg Knights at Hilton Coliseum.
The Cyclones defeated the Knights after ten varsity matches, 35-6. Eight of the ten wrestlers from Iowa State beat their Wartburg opponent.
Senior Alex Mackall, the first to compete for the Cyclones, set the momentum and a tone for the day and maybe even the season.
At 125, Mackall took on Owen McClave, Mackall forced a fall against McClave early on. Mackall finished off McClave, giving the Cyclones their first points of the season, 6-0.
It was an exciting collegiate debut for freshman Zach Redding, at 133 competing against Joe Pins from Wartburg. With a strong start of two takedowns and series of strategic play, Redding secured the win 16-1 by a technical fall over Pins.
No. 3 David Carr was ready to hit the mat again, competing against David Hollingsworth. Carr was able to take the lead right away and defeated Hollingsworth 17-0 by technical fall.
To close out the varsity matches at heavyweight, senior Gannon Gremmel storms through his opponent, Jordon Brandon.
Gremmel took the lead right away with a takedown, a four-point near fall score and two stalling calls putting him seven points ahead going into the second period.
Heading into the third period 13-1 neutral, Gremmel takes down Brandon, Brandon has a quick escape from Gremmel. With less than a minute left Gremmel takes down Brandon again, 17-4, winning by major decision.
The Cyclones had ten wrestlers compete in a "B" dual match against Wartburg. The wrestlers who competed in this bracket may not have made the cut from the wrestle-off last week.
Those who competed in the B dual took home a huge win, sweeping the Knights 40-6.
The Cyclones will compete on Sunday in Ames, Iowa, where they will go head to head against Loras and Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.