Sophomore Katarina Vlahovic was the only runner for the Cyclones to take home a first place finish in day two of the Iowa State Classic.
Vlahovic competed in the 60-meter hurdles and would finish second in the prelims with a time of 8.43. Then, in the finals, the sophomore from Canada would take home first place with a time of 8.29.
Iowa State would also see a few runners set new personal records throughout day two.
Senior Alex Lomong ran his first sub 1:50 800-meter since 2019. Lomong finished the race in third with a time of 1:49.58. This time would also be good enough to put him at No. 16 spot in Division 1.
However, Lomong would not be the headline for the Cyclones.
Senior Daniel Nixon, running unattached, finished second overall with a time of 1:47.98. This time is one second faster than his previous indoor 800-meter record set last season.
