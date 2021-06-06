Looking to help build the Iowa State women’s basketball program, two Cyclone newcomers arrived on campus recently. Post players Beatriz Jordao and Maggie Vick have made it to Ames and have expressed their excitement over social media.
Jordao made an appearance in a tweet from the Cyclone women’s basketball Twitter account Wednesday in a picture with Head Coach Bill Fennelly. Jordao is a transfer from the University of South Florida (USF) and has two years of eligibility left. Averaging 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds at USF, she could play an important role in the paint for the Cyclones in the coming season. Jordao also excels as a shot blocker, swatting away 19 shots in 21 games last season.
Welcome home! 🏡🌪❤️💛#IowaStateWay pic.twitter.com/aWWH2ItiUj— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) June 2, 2021
The second newcomer to arrive in Ames is incoming freshman Maggie Vick. As one of three recruits to sign to Iowa State on national signing day, Vick is another player that can provide depth in the post. Vick established herself as an elite rebounder in high school, as she holds the school’s all-time rebound record. The Iowa State women’s basketball Twitter account also tweeted about Vick’s arrival, posted Saturday.
Welcome to Ames @maggie_vick32 🌪🏡❤️💛#HomeSweetHome #IowaStateWay pic.twitter.com/QUZwkBQ8Xw— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) June 5, 2021
Depth at the post position has been an issue recently for Iowa State, but the newcomers will look to change that. Both Jordao and Vick have talked about their eagerness to get to work with the rest of the players. There is a lot to look forward to for Cyclone women’s basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.