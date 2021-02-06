As day two concluded, Iowa State Swim and Dive couldn't get enough points for comeback against the Kansas Jayhawks, with the Jayhawks taking the final score 178-114.
It was not one of Iowa States' best performances in the pool, but the Cyclone divers' getting on top of that leaderboard once again as Michelle Schlossmacher Smith claimed the three-meter victory.
Schlossmacher Smith tallied her eighth Zone-qualifying score of the season with a three-meter score of 295.88. The victory is the junior's fourth on the season.
Results
500 Free- Brinley Horras touches second with (4:59.65), just behind first by .15 seconds
200 Breast | Lehr Thorson places second with her time of 2:20.55 while Martha Haas (2:22.23) and Bryn Ericksen (2:24.11) take third and fourth places.
200 Backstokes | Emily Haan claimed second with her times of 2:05.99. Elizabeth Richardson and Jazlyn Horras place third and fourth with (2:08.42) and (2:11.11.)
100 Free | Ashley Bengtson touches fourth with 53.15. Kennedy Tranel (54.27) and Andie Quirke (55.47) touching for fifth and sixth.
400 free relay team of Haas, Tranel, Bengtson, and Goushchina swam for second place with their time (3:32.77.)
