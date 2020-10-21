Editor's note: Over the next five weeks, the Iowa State Daily sports editors will be doing a series of why every team that has a top 10 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft makes sense for Tyrese Haliburton and why he would want to play with them.
If there was an NBA team that desperately needed a point guard in the past few years, it would be a fierce competition between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.
The Pistons are an interesting case, though, because while the Knicks have been bad for awhile, the Pistons are always a late- or middle-lottery team with aspirations to steal a playoff spot.
Why the Pistons want Tyrese
Andre Drummond is gone and Blake Griffin can't carry the team by himself, so the Pistons are lined up for a favorable draft pick — especially with the draft being hard to read with the top players not being as far above the middle players as other years.
Detroit has the chance to grab an impact ball-handler, and this time, there aren't many point guard-needy teams above it.
Tyrese Haliburton could be making his trip to Detroit.
Along with Blake Griffin — a player that has thrived on pick-and-roll situations, rim running and has recently acquired a solid jump shot — this match seems perfect.
Griffin is 31 years old, however, and with the Pistons rebuilding, they might be trying to find a way to shed his contract and save some room in the salary department.
Haliburton could change their minds if he meshes well with Griffin, and the Pistons could finally have a viable option at the point rather than some plug-ins like Reggie Jackson or the revitalized career of Derrick Rose.
Both of those options don't look too bad from the surface, but if you stop to think about the league, there are a ton of good point guards, and neither of those guys are one of them.
As a last gasp to a never really open window, the Pistons could look to the Iowa State product.
Why Tyrese wants the Pistons
Alright, for a moment, consider the possibility of what the Pistons could get for Griffin. A few draft picks? Some young guys? Just cap relief?
No matter what, the thought is actually pretty desirable, and if Tyrese wants to become a star player in the league, he will have to become a top option.
With the Pistons, he could do just that with the right roster moves.
Detroit has missed on draft picks recently, and for Haliburton, this could be a perfect chance to prove himself, especially if Griffin is gone and there are no stars on the team.
Haliburton was able to make something out of nothing a lot in his sophomore season with Iowa State, and he played much of the season with a nagging wrist injury.
The Pistons are not the most fun team in the lottery, but what they are is an opportunity for the young point guard to shape the team to his strengths.
Even if Griffin stays, there are some young guys on the team just waiting to pan out, such as last year's first-round pick Sekou Doumbouya.
Luke Kennard has been disappointing (mostly because Donovan Mitchell was taken right after him,) but Kennard is still an excellent shooter than can give Haliburton someone to swing it out to when a pick and roll collapses the defense.
Christian Wood had a breakout year and has become a solid option for Detroit. He could fit in as a rim runner and transition threat alongside Doumbouya for Haliburton.
With Griffin gone, Haliburton can make the team his own, and with Griffin still there, Haliburton can try to become a one-two combo with the veteran star.
There are some fun possibilities in Detroit.
