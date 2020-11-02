Editor's note: Over the next five weeks, the Iowa State Daily sports editors will be doing a series on why every team that has a top 10 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft makes sense for Tyrese Haliburton and why he would want to play with them.
Alright, we're getting into the real meat and potatoes of the draft now. The No. 4 pick belongs to the Chicago Bulls who have had a rough time figuring out their identity since they lost all of their superstars.
Unlike many teams in this area, the direction has been restored for the most part in Chicago with young pieces and dynamic playmakers littered around the court just waiting to reach full potential.
Why the Bulls want Tyrese
There are a few spots Chicago could look to fill this year, but a playmaking point guard who can play off ball is the perfect one.
Haliburton's strengths are amplified with the Bulls thanks to Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine.
The two-time slam dunk champion and key piece in the Jimmy Butler-to-Minnesota trade has come alive in his time with the Bulls and has become the key offensive star Chicago needs to compete, but LaVine needs help. That's where Haliburton comes in.
At No. 4 overall, the Bulls would be getting a playmaker that can hit all the Bulls pieces, but can also play off ball when LaVine needs to take control.
LaVine has balanced between point guard and shooting guard in his career, but he's looked to at the end of close games to heat up and control the tempo.
Haliburton's shotmaking and awareness make this particular style of play perfect because in normal situations, Haliburton can take charge and find passing lanes, but he becomes a perfect spot-up option who can knock down his catch-and-shoot jumpers.
The Bulls could also use the Iowa State product to get Lauri Markkanen easy opportunities around the rim and from deep, but Chicago could also turn Wendell Carter Jr. into an offensive rim runner and pick-and-roll specialist.
A flurry of solid wing shooters as well, combined with solid competition from last year's draft pick in Coby White, could make the point guard position finally a nonworry for Chicago.
Why Tyrese wants the Bulls
History, a big stage where Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen used to play, a huge market — are these things important to Haliburton? Perhaps they're not the most important on his list, but they can't hurt.
The Bulls are one of the most storied franchises in basketball, and with the good fit he enjoys with Chicago, why would he not want to go there?
Maybe he won't become the best player the Bulls have had in a generation, but to become the centerpiece of the Chicago Bulls would be a dream come true for many young basketball players.
Aside from the outside noise, Haliburton can play exactly as he wants in Chicago, with a youthful team he can mold into a fast-paced pace and space dream.
LaVine will garner touches and take control often, but that works perfectly for Haliburton after being asked to do too much for Iowa State a season ago.
A defense that has to spread out and guard moving pieces instead of stacking the box against Haliburton is the perfect setting for him to be successful.
He can also help the Bulls run small-ball packages with White and LaVine and still hold his own on defense against small forwards thanks to his length and athleticism.
It also can't hurt that Chicago is the closest team to his hometown of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, that is picking inside the lottery.
The opportunity to shine on a big stage, fit in well with a youthful team and do it all in front of friends and family is too desirable for Haliburton not to love the Chicago Bulls as an option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.