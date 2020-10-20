The fall season for Iowa State men's golf ended with another low finish in the final round of competition at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday.
The Cyclones finished in 11th place of the Maridoe Invitational with a team score of 309. Oklahoma State won the tournament with a 880 team score.
Senior Tripp Kinney had the lowest score for the Cyclones in round three of the competition, shooting one under 71. Kinney had six birdies in the final round, helping him boost his individual standings.
On the front nine Kinney was able to earn himself four birdies, shooting two under for a score of 35. Kinney finished in a three way tie for 37th place with a score of 71, one over par to conclude the day.
Junior Lachlan Barker had two triple bogies that set him back in the first nine of the final day. Barker came into the final round in a tie for fifth place as an individual but fell hard in the leaderboard. He ended the day with a score of 79.
Barker had the best overall score for the Cyclones at the Maridoe Invitational, ending in a tie for 21st place. He finished the three day tournament eight over par (75,70,79).
Consistency was apparent in the competition of junior Frank Lindwall in the third round. Lindwall was two over on the first nine, after the turn Lindwall par'd every hole except on the second hole where he had a bogey and on eight where he double bogied.
To conclude the final round, Lindwall was four over with a 18-hole score of 76. Lindwall finished in a five way tie for 60th place.
Freshman Lukas Pany started off the last round in a hole, sitting eight over after the first nine. He was able to cut down his strokes in the last nine, as Pany ended the day eleven over for a score of 83.
Right behind Pany was another Cyclone freshman Brock Barnhart. Barnhart shot a 41 on the front nine and a 43 on the back, score of 84 in round three.
Individual scores
T21. Lachlan Barker- (75-70-79=224)
T37. Tripp Kinney- (79-78-71=228)
T60. Frank Lindwall- (84-79-76=239)
T69. Lukas Pany- (78-81-83=240)
71. Brock Barnhart- (81-84-84=249)
The Maridoe Collegiate Invitational will conclude the 2020 fall season of Iowa State men's golf.
