Iowa State swimming and diving started off the Big 12 Championships with a pair fast relay times in two events.
The Cyclones are tied for fourth in the team standings with 58 points.
On Wednesday night, Iowa State earned new season best times in both the 800-yard freestyle relay and the 200-yard medley relay.
Emily Haan, Martha Haas, Carley Caughron and Andie Quirke took over a second off the previous season best time in the 200-medley with a 1:40.13. The previous season best was 1:41.58 at Kansas Classic.
The effort in the 200-medley earned the Cyclones fourth place. The Cyclone team topped fifth placed West Virginia by over five seconds. TCU and Kansas were both less than two seconds ahead of Iowa State in second and third. Texas took the event win with a time of 1:34.04.
The top time from the Longhorn's set a new Big 12 record set by the same relay team. Texas is searching for its 10th consecutive Big 12 win.
In the 800-yard freestyle relay, Lucia Rizzo, Brinley Horras, Sydney Jackson and Ashley Bengtson set another new season best. The squad's time of 7:24.02 secured fifth place as they topped their Kansas Classic effort. Iowa State about four seconds behind fourth place West Virginia.
After just two events on the women's side, Texas is comfortably in the lead with 80 points. Kansas is in second followed by TCU in third. Iowa State and West Virginia are tied for fourth each with 58 points.
On Thursday, the preliminaries for four more women's events will take place starting 10 a.m. Conference champions in the 500-freestyle, 200 IM, 50-freestyle and one-meter dive will all be decided Thursday.
