Iowa State basketball will be without one of its newly added transfer players for the 2020-21 season.
On Friday, Iowa State basketball announced Blake Hinson, a junior transfer from Ole Miss, will miss the entire 2020-21 season for Iowa State due to a continuing medical condition. Iowa State basketball said the condition is unrelated to COVID-19.
“In his two and a half months with the program, Blake has become a valuable member of team and a leader within our program,” Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm said in a press release from Iowa State men's basketball. “The most important thing to all of us is his well-being. He will be returning to Florida to be with his family at this time, but will continue his classwork. We fully support his desire to return home and look forward to his return when the time is right for him. I know that when he returns, Blake will continue to be a leader this season and next season when he is back on the court with our team.”
Hinson was one of three transfers to join the Cyclones in the offseason, including Tyler Harris from Memphis and Jalen Coleman-Lands from Depaul.
Hinson averaged 9.1 points and started 58 games at Ole Miss in his first two seasons.
