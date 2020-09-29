Down to the last drive of the game with a seven point deficit, Iowa State drove down the field and scored in Norman, Oklahoma, last season. The decision to go for two came next and the Cyclones couldn't convert.
This season, the two teams that had a 42-41 slugfest last season are coming into week three with a record of 1-1, with both teams suffering upset losses.
The battle between the two will focus on passing game struggles, but the run game will also be a factor in the upcoming tilt.
Recent battles will give insight
If the last few meetings between these two teams are any indication, Oklahoma and Iowa State should be a close game with Iowa State toppling the undefeated Sooners in 2017 and Oklahoma getting its revenge the next two years.
The 2019 iteration that ended 42-41 was not close for most of the game. Coming into the fourth quarter, the Cyclones were down by three scores, but despite the huge comeback, Head Coach Matt Campbell still decided to go for two and a chance to win.
Offensive lineman Sean Foster has seen Iowa State become a contender since joining them and feels good about the way the Cyclones have played Oklahoma.
"[Being mentioned with Oklahoma is] a big honor for all of us, because we know what it was like in my freshman year, we know how, you could say that Iowa State was kind of like the laughing stock of the Big 12," Foster said.
Hall carries the offense
The emergence of running back Breece Hall in 2019 was one the Cyclones welcomed, but this season, the offense has relied heavily on the sophomore back.
Hall exploded against TCU for three touchdowns and 154 yards on the ground, including a 75-yard run that found pay dirt.
"Game one I felt like I came out and kind of thought it was gonna be a cakewalk," Hall said. "I was definitely in for one there, so after that game I kind of had a meeting with Campbell and we watched some film and he talked about just how I could be better as a whole.”
Hall still had a solid game week one where he reached 103 yards and a touchdown, but a fumble soured his day. Despite that, Hall now has managed over 100 yards in both of his games this season.
In two games where the passing attack was lackluster and junior quarterback Brock Purdy was on the run often, Hall still delivered behind a shaky offensive line and gave the Cyclones the offensive jolt it needed to scrape by TCU.
In 2019, Hall had 109 yards on 18 carries against Oklahoma and 33 yards on four receptions. Purdy came alive in that game to make it close, but Hall has racked up yardage against the Sooner defense before.
Lazard impresses for Green Bay
While the Cyclones have gotten off to not the best start, some of the alumni have found success in the NFL. The most notable of these is Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard.
Lazard had a monstrous game against the Saints on Sunday Night Football where he hauled in six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown in a win over New Orleans.
"If you watched how he played and really dominated the game especially his senior year, you were looking at a guy who had elite potential," Campbell said.
