Adjusting to college can be hard, especially when you’re a new face on the Iowa State men’s basketball team.
Expectations are high as the team comes off a historic 2021-22 season where the team looked to be back to its former glory. Now the incoming Cyclone freshmen and transfers have to pick up where they left off and show the world the Cyclones are here to stay.
During the summer, the freshmen take one step at a time. Transitioning from high school to college ball can be tough, especially in the Big 12 Conference.
With just over a month of practice in the books, the freshmen are starting to get used to the level of intensity that college basketball requires. The biggest hurdle for the transition period is college’s increased physicality and speed.
Freshman guard Eli King talked about the biggest adjustment he’s faced so far.
“I’d say probably just the speed of it,” King said. “It might look like you’re getting all the way to the rim, but you’re not.”
That speed is the thing most freshmen notice first when they start practicing against seasoned college players. It’s a much different game when defenders are in their faces in the blink of an eye.
After a few learning curves, King has gotten more comfortable operating within the Iowa State offense. A large reason he has been able to quickly adapt to the college atmosphere is the help he’s gotten from fellow freshman Tamin Lipsey.
King and Lipsey are both practicing at the point guard position, allowing them to build off each other. They are both competing for a starting position, too, so that added competition is also helping them grow stronger more rapidly.
“It’s nice to have another person and another perspective to learn from,” King said.
The biggest thing King noted about their training process is how they watch film together to figure out areas they lack. Pointing out mistakes or having someone else look at his game has helped King figure out the areas he needs to improve that he might have missed.
The third and final freshman for the Cyclones, Demarion Watson, also talked about improvements he’s seen. Like King, the speed and intensity of the college level are worlds different than the high school level.
The physicality of the defenses can be hard to handle early on, and it doesn’t get any easier when matching up against tough physical teams in the Big 12. Players’ strength in college compared to high school is night and day, and Watson knows the importance of getting comfortable with the pressure.
“For me, defense is everything,” Watson said. “I feel like defense wins championships.”
Defense has always been a big part of Watson’s game. Standing at 6-foot-6, Watson used his height and wingspan to be a nuisance around the rim at the high school level.
When Watson played for Totino-Grace High School in Minnesota, he had three blocked shots en route to a championship win. He also averaged over four blocked shots per game. That disruption on the defensive side of the ball is exactly what head coach T.J. Otzelberger was looking for.
The Cyclones excelled on the defensive side of the ball last season, which is why they saw such a large turnaround. As Watson said, “defense wins championships,” and that was clear in the Sweet 16 run the Cyclones had.
“Just with my length,” Watson said. “I have a really long wingspan, seven foot almost. So I use my length and just my agility as a taller, longer guy to be able to block shots and alter shots at the rim.”
Not only did Watson’s defensive mindset make his transition easier, but the upperclassmen have also been a great support system for the new Cyclones. The team has many longtime starters who know the ins and outs of playing college basketball.
The seniors can use their expertise and experiences to help the freshmen on and off the court. The culture the basketball program has developed in Otzelberger’s short tenure is strong and continuing to grow.
King talked about his decision to come to Iowa State and how culture was a big motivator. Otzelberger isn’t just looking for excellent basketball players but outstanding young men.
The Cyclones’ bond is a big reason that both King and Watson saw the team as a great fit. It also helps that they both come from Minnesota, where they played high school basketball against each other.
The respect that King and Watson have for each other shows. They got great competitive reps during their high school days, and now they have a familiar face to go through the transition period with.
“It’s a blast; it’s a lot of fun, and he’s a really good guy and a really good basketball player,” King said about Watson.
The freshmen are also roommates, which has strengthened their bond. Building teamwork doesn’t stop when they leave the court.
The returning players have done their best to get the new players involved and strengthen the team’s family atmosphere. The team as a whole benefits immensely from the improved teamwork.
Not only are the two bonding off the court, but Watson and King let their competitive high school background drive them to improve on the court as well. Being able to one-up someone they have a history with increases the competitiveness in the room.
“I mean, it’s fun,” Watson said. “We joke all the time about him beating me in high school, but I mean, at the end of the day, I got the rings, so it’s alright.”
When it comes down to it, getting the rings is the top priority. The team has the end goal in mind and will continue to work in the offseason to continue on their path to success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.