The No.14 Iowa State Cyclones hope what happened in Vegas on Saturday leaves Vegas after a convincing 48-3 win over UNLV.
Iowa State had to wait all day to kick off against the Runnin' Rebels thanks to a 9:30 p.m. Central Standard Time kick, but the Cyclones wasted no time getting the offense in a groove. Iowa State started with its first drive with a Breece Hall rushing touchdown up the gut for a 7-0 lead to end a 72-yard opening drive.
The Cyclones' second longest drive of the season up to that point. It took the very next drive to match the longest courtesy of Hall once again. Hall scored another touchdown on a nine play, 75-yard drive touchdown to start the first four seconds of the second quarter for a 14-0 lead.
But it wasn't all easy-going for Iowa State, especially on its next two drives. The Cyclones elected to go for it on it's third drive of the night but Hall's diving attempt at the goal-line was ruled short on fourth down. The ensuing drive, Brock Purdy fumbled on a quarterback keeper.
Isheem Young bailed out his quarterback after he picked off UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel three plays later. Iowa State's next drive would be redemption for Purdy — after a 19-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Hutchinson.
A late field goal would give Iowa State a 24-0 halftime lead. UNLV had 18 offensive yards in the first half.
Purdy's first half would end with another record to his resume, passing Bret Meyer with 9,500 career passing yards to become the program's all-time passer.
The Cyclones padded their lead after Purdy found Charlie Kolar for the senior tight end's first touchdown of the season for a 31-0 advantage in the third quarter. Xavier Hutchinson would score again 1:51 in the third 38-3.
Andrew Mevis would make a 54-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for the Cyclones to make it 41-3. Later on, true freshman Deon Silas would punch it in for his first career touchdown.
Iowa State begins Big 12 play next Saturday on the road against Baylor in Waco, Texas. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.
