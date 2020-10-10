After a first drive blunder, No. 24 Iowa State limited its mistakes for a blowout victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday.
The Cyclones won 31-15 thanks to a big offensive day from key Cyclone players and a solid defensive performance as well.
The first half started with a 45 second drive from Texas Tech ending in a punt, followed by a solid drive from the Cyclones that totally collapsed when a field goal attempt was blocked and returned for a touchdown.
Iowa State didn't let that mistake affect it going forward. The Cyclones scored three unanswered touchdowns behind solid first-half performances from sophomore running back Breece Hall and junior quarterback Brock Purdy.
Hall had 19 rushes for 108 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone, giving him over 100 yards for the fourth time this season.
Purdy went 19-25 for 187 yards and a touchdown including a 16-18 start. The touchdown pass was a two yard connection to tight end Chase Allen.
The second half was more of the same with the Cyclone defense stifling opportunities for the Red Raiders.
Purdy extended his successful day ending at 302 yards and two touchdowns with his second touchdown throw coming on a 13-yard pass to redshirt junior tight end Charlie Kolar.
Hall also added on to his successful day, ending with 135 yards and two touchdowns.
Texas Tech added a late touchdown on a Henry Colombi 18-yard pass to Erik Ezukanma , followed by a two point conversion, making it 31-15.
The Cyclones improved to 3-1 after the win and advance to 3-0 in conference play.
