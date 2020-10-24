In a battle between two of the Big 12's undefeated teams, No. 17 Iowa State travelled to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face the No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday looking to bring some clarity atop the conference standings.
Clarity did come, but not in favor of the Cyclones. No. 6 Oklahoma State took down No. 17 Iowa State by the final score of 24-21.
It was a shaky first half for both teams, as Oklahoma State opened the game driving down the field and missed a 37 yard field goal to start the game.
On the Cowboys' second drive, Greg Eisworth tipped a Spencer Sanders pass and linebacker Mike Rose came down with an interception. Iowa State took over in great field position and Brock Purdy ran in a touchdown off a run-pass-option for an early score to go up 7-0.
But then Iowa State's luck took a turn for the worse to end the first half, with kicker Connor Assalley missing two field goals in the first half.
The back and forth battle carried over in the second half, with Purdy throwing an interception on Iowa State's first drive. But Lawrence White returned the favor and picked off Sanders on the ensuing drive for the Cowboys.
Breece Hall broke off a 66 yard score after the White interception, on the way to his big day on the ground with 185 rushing yards. It was Hall's fifth straight game with at least 100 rushing yards.
The momentum wouldn't stay with the Cyclones for long, with five continuous punts stalling the offense all throughout the second half until a last second touchdown to cut the lead with 49 seconds left.
Purdy could not find anything working on Saturday until it was too late, finishing 19-34 with 165 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Iowa State will travel to Lawrence, Kansas, to take on the Kansas Jayhawks next Saturday.
