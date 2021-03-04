The Iowa State softball team heads to Arlington, Texas this weekend to compete in the UT Arlington Boerner Invitational.
Iowa State will begin play Friday against North Texas at 4:30 p.m. and UT Arlington at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, the Cyclones will take on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 11:30 a.m.
The team will finish out the invitational with Missouri State at 9:00 a.m. and Wichita State at 11:30 a.m.
The Cyclones went 4-1 at the GCU Purple Classic last weekend, Feb. 26-28.
