It was another night to forget on offense for the Cyclones against the Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday.
Kansas came in down its leading scorer and still managed to be the aggressor and walk out of Hilton Coliseum with a 70-61 win, despite turning the ball over 22 times.
Now, the 20th-ranked Cyclones (16-6, 3-6 Big 12) will make their annual trip to Austin, Texas, to finish their season series against the No. 23 Texas Longhorns (16-6, 5-4 Big 12).
Iowa State is looking to pick up its first season sweep against a Big 12 team, with a split against Texas Tech and an 0-2 showing against Kansas already in hand this season.
Texas is coming off a loss in Lubbock against Texas Tech. It was Longhorn Head Coach Chris Beard's first game against his former team, and that story outshined anything that happened during the game.
Texas will certainly come in with a hunger coming off the loss, especially paired with already having dropped a game to Iowa State this season.
The last time T.J. Otzelberger and his team matched up against the Longhorns, they came out with a 79-70 victory and played what Otzelberger may consider his team's finest performance to date.
"I thought our guys were especially resilient that game," Otzelberger said when asked about the prior matchup against Texas. "We felt like we really needed to have that win and our guys did a great job of being intentional with that focus and toughness throughout."
Otzelberger also mentioned that his team shot the ball particularly well in that game, which certainly was the case. The Cyclones shot 57 percent from the field and 43 percent from three-point range.
It was Iowa State's best game from the field since conference play began, and certainly one of its finer games shooting from deep as well. The only game in Big 12 play in which the Cyclones shot a higher percentage from three was on the road against Oklahoma.
A couple of individual performances stood out as well, as Tyrese Hunter played what his coach considered his best game to date and Gabe Kalscheur, shooting 24 percent from three-point range on the season, made six of 12 from deep and scored 22 points.
The game-plan for Texas was to prevent Izaiah Brockington from getting to his spots by any means necessary. It worked, as he only shot seven times and made three of them.
The reason the Cyclones won that game was a hot shooting night from Kalscheur and the rest of the team doing their part on both ends to make up for Brockington's quiet night.
While that was the recipe for success against the Longhorns, it was their main issue in their most recent loss to Kansas. Brockington got his shots up this time, but shot at one of his lowest percentages all season.
Instead of the supplemental offensive pieces picking up the slack, Brockington's ineffective night proved to be contagious.
It won't get any easier for the Cyclones to try and find their footing on offense, as Texas is giving up just 55.5 points per game. Pair that with the fire that the Longhorns will surely have in their belly, and Otzelberger says it'll be a challenge to try and pick up a win in Austin come Saturday.
"Obviously, we beat them here, I don't look at all the numbers but I'm guessing we scored as many points against them as anybody has, so I'm sure there's a stubborn-ness to them to not want us to not get our offense going again," Otzelberger said.
The 79 points the Cyclones put up are the most Texas has given up in conference play, and second-most all season behind No. 2 Gonzaga, who scored 86 points at home against the Longhorns.
The game tips off at 1 p.m. Saturday and can be seen on the Longhorn Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.