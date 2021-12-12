AMES — Iowa State is 10-0.
The No. 17 Cyclones continued their unbeaten season with a 47-37 victory over Jackson State on Sunday in Hilton Coliseum. The Tigers were one of the two teams Iowa State beat last season.
With the win, T.J. Otzelberger becomes the first Cyclone coach to start their career 10-0.
After a shaky start from both teams, the Cyclones took control for most of the first half. Iowa State led 16-4 at the 11:16 timeout, shooting 3-4 from three.
The Cyclones built off that advantage and went on a 19-0 run, forcing Jackson State into a 10-minute scoring drought.
The Tigers made the deficit heading into the locker room a little more respectable as the Cyclones closed out the half with no field goals for the last four minutes of action. Jackson State walked into the locker room trailing 28-20.
Gabe Kalscheur led Iowa State with nine points at the break, shooting 2-4 from three. Aljaz Kunc had seven points in the first half on 2-3 shooting, along with two rebounds and two assists.
Iowa State opened the lead to 37-22 with five minutes gone by in the second half, shooting 60 percent from the field. Kunc put his stamp on the scoring run hitting his third three-pointer of the afternoon.
Iowa State didn't score for seven minutes in the second half and Jackson State cut the lead to eight. But after a contested bucket from Brockington and free throws from Kunc, Iowa State brought the lead back to double digits.
The Tigers kept things tight down the stretch, trailing by seven with 2:22 left to play. But Iowa State got stops in the final two minutes and came out victorious.
Kunc led all scorers with 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and had two assists. Kalscheur finished with 11 points and three rebounds.
Iowa State is back in action Dec. 19 against Southeastern Louisiana in Hilton Coliseum.
