For the first time since February 2020, Iowa State men's basketball has won a Big 12 game.
The No. 11 Cyclones defeated No. 25 Texas Tech 51-44 on Wednesday, giving Iowa State is first conference win since Feb. 25, 2020. Iowa State had lost 21 straight Big 12 games prior to Wednesday's matchup.
Texas Tech had won the previous five matchups, including the last three at Hilton Coliseum.
The Red Raiders were visibly short-handed on Wednesday seven available players "after five student-athletes were unable to travel to Ames, Iowa due to health and safety protocols," per a news release.
Texas Tech's two leading scorers, Terrence Shannon Jr. (14.3 ppg) and Kevin McCullar (13.5 ppg) were among those out.
Texas Tech will only have seven scholarship players tonight against Iowa State, per release:Kevin ObanorDavion WarrenClarence NadolnyBryson Williams, Marcus Santos-SilvaKJ AllenAdonis ArmsKevin McCullar and Mylik Wilson are OUT with injuries. https://t.co/yHLQfPYPeW— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 5, 2022
The Cyclones brought their usual defense to play, holding the Red Raiders to under nine points in the first 11 minutes of play.
Tristan Enaruna scored a career-best 23 points against No. 1 Baylor on Saturday and kept up his pace in the early goings of the game. The junior had two blocks and scored the first basket of the night within the first minute.
The Cyclones shot 1-14 from the three-point line against the Bears on Saturday but weren't afraid to shoot against the Red Raiders in the first half. The Cyclones got two makes from Caleb Grill, along with made baskets from Tyrese Hunter, Gabe Kalscheur and Aljaz Kunc.
While the Cyclones did improve upon their distance shooting from Saturday, both offenses struggled much of the first half, with Iowa State walking into halftime shooting 40 percent, while Texas Tech was 39 percent from the field.
Five Cyclones had at least five points at halftime, with Grill and Izaiah Brockington leading the team with six points each.
Iowa State led 30-19 at the break.
The second half took some time to get going, with both team combining to go 1-11 from the field in the first four minutes. The Cyclones had three turnovers, along with a 0-4 shooting start from the field.
Iowa State went the first seven minutes of the second half without scoring, allowing the Red Raiders to cut the Iowa State lead to 30-24.
After the drought, Grill knocked down two free throws to give the Cyclones their first points of the half at the 12:36 mark.
But the offense didn't get much better than that for both teams, with both teams 2-29 from the field through 13 minutes of play in the second half.
Texas Tech tied the game at 40-40 with 2:55 left to play. Fifteen seconds later, it took the lead.
But shortly after, Brockington knocked down a three-pointer and was fouled on the shot, giving the Cyclones the lead back.
Brockington led the team with 14 points, along with seven rebounds in the second half. Kunc went 7-10 from the free-throw line in the win.
Iowa State will return to action at 5 p.m. Saturday against Oklahoma in Norman. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
