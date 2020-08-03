Former Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb (2015-18), has signed to play basketball in Germany for Bayern Munich.
Weiler-Babb has signed a two-year contract according to Euroleague.net.
"I am excited and can hardly wait to start working with the team and the coaches in Munich," Weiler-Babb said in a team press release. "I expect us to win something and to continue to develop as a player. Whatever is needed for the victory, I will give all my energy and versatility as a player."
Bayern Munich (basketball) competes in the Basketball Bundesliga in Germany and its plays in the EuroLeauge, the top European basketball league.
At the end of the 2019-20 Basketball Bundesliga, Bayern Munich made it to the knockout stage.
Bayern Munich was eliminated by point differential 160-157 to Weiler-Babb's old team MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg (both teams won one game but Bayern Munich lost in point differential).
For MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg in the 2019-20 season, Weiler-Babb averaged 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 29 games.
He helped lead his team to the championship round where they were eliminated by Alba Berlin.
Before joining MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg in the fall of 2019, Weiler-Babb played in the NBA Summer League for the Miami Heat.
Bayern Munich has finished first in the last three Basketball Bundesliga regular seasons.
In the 2019-20 EuroLeague season, Bayern Munich struggled, finishing with a 8-20 record and in 17th out of 18 before the end of the season.
In his two years at Iowa State, Weiler-Babb averaged 7.7 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
His best season statistically at Iowa State, was his junior (2017-18) season when he averaged 11.7 points per game, 7 rebounds per game and 6.8 assists per game.
He averaged 9.1 points per game in his senior season, while also averaging five rebounds and four assists per game, en route to being listed as a All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.
