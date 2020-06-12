The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has announced plans that they are unveiling four special edition bobbleheads of NBA championship-winning coach Nick Nurse, who coached the Toronto Raptors to their only NBA Finals Championship in 2019.
The announcement of the production of the bobbleheads was announced on Friday in a press release.
“Nick Nurse’s head coaching debut with the Raptors will never be topped,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in the press release. “Beloved by Canada for bringing the country its first NBA championship, we are excited to release these four bobbleheads of the popular head coach.”
According to the press release, "The bobbleheads are being produced exclusively by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Coach Nurse."
Each bobblehead is $30 plus shipping individually and $100 for the entire set.
Pre-sale orders can be placed here. These bobbleheads will ship in August.
Nurse is from Carroll, Iowa, and graduated from Kuemper Catholic high school in Carroll.
He played college basketball at Northern Iowa from 1985 through 1989, then coached at Northern Iowa for a season.
Before joining the Raptors in the 2013-14 season, Nurse won two NBA Developmental League championships as head coach for the Iowa Energy in the 2010-11 season and for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the 2012-2013 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.