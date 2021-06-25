Iowa State Athletics has announced that Nick Joos has been added as a senior associate athletics director. Joos will be taking over the position that was previously held by the retiring Steve Malchow.
Joos was raised in West Des Moines and attended Iowa State during the 1980s, so it is a bit of a homecoming for him. Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard displayed his excitement through a tweet Friday evening.
“Very excited to have someone with Nick’s experience joining our leadership team. The fact he is an Iowan and an ISU alum makes it extra special. Welcome back to the Cyclone Family!”
Very excited to have someone with Nick's experience joining our leadership team. The fact he is an Iowan and an ISU alum makes it extra special. Welcome back to the Cyclone Family! https://t.co/RBKZ5EVjoO— Jamie Pollard (@IASTATEAD) June 25, 2021
This experience that Pollard discussed stems from his years of working within collegiate athletics departments. Joos worked in the Nebraska athletics department from 1987 to 2000. During his time at Nebraska, he worked in the sports information office before becoming the director of men’s basketball.
After his time with Nebraska, Joos spent three years at the University of Massachusetts, holding the position of assistant athletics director for media relations and the role of associate athletics director. Joos moved on to a position with Baylor, working in their athletics department from 2003-17. In his time there, Joos worked many roles, including being in charge of operations such as marketing and ticket sales.
All of this experience led up to 2017-21, as Joos spent time in the Missouri athletics department. Joos worked his way up to deputy athletics director during that time.
Joos has the experience to be successful at Iowa State, and the leaders of the athletics department certainly believe he will.
