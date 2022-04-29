After a first round without a Cyclone drafted, it didn't take long on day number two of the NFL Draft to hear an Iowa State name fly off the board.
The New York Jets traded up to No. 36 early in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft to select Breece Hall. Hall was the first running back off the board, as well as the first Big 12 player selected in this year's draft.
𝙈𝘼𝘿𝙀 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎…ISU ➡️ NYJ@BreeceH goes to the New York Jets!🌪🚨🌪 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/H3leYALZu5— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) April 29, 2022
Hall is the highest-drafted Cyclone since Mike Stensrud went No. 31 overall in 1979 to the Houston Oilers, and third highest ever behind Stensrud and George Amundson. Amundson continues his legacy as the only Cyclone drafted in the first round, drafted No. 14 overall in 1973.
The Wichita, Kansas, native rushed for 3,491 yards in his career as a Cyclone. He broke the NCAA record for consecutive games with a rushing touchdown with 24. Hall was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, as well as a consensus All-American, twice in his college career.
He turned heads while piling up Iowa State records in his two-plus years in the cardinal and gold, and continued his trajectory with a strong NFL combine showing.
Hall ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, the third-highest among all running backs. That, paired with his pedigree as a bell-cow at Iowa State, raised him to the top of most team's draft boards, particularly those with running back as a need.
Hall was thought to be the top running back on the board by most NFL draft experts, and some thought he would be selected in the first round. He fell to the second round, but didn't last long as the Jets traded up to get another weapon added to their offense.
He'll have the chance to make an immediate impact in New York, as they have a young, developing offense with second-year quarterback Zach Wilson and a receiver taken No. 10 in round one of the 2022 Draft in Garrett Wilson.
Hall was the only Cyclone drafted on day two of the 2022 draft, as Charlie Kolar, Enyi Uwazurike and Mike Rose are all notable Cyclones still on the board as the third round concluded.
