After missing out on events like March Madness and the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships due to COVID-19, winter sport athletes will be getting an additional year of eligibility.
According to multiple sources, the NCAA Division I council voted on Wednesday in favor of granting winter athletes an additional year of eligibility.
Division 1 Council voted today in favor of winter athletes receiving additional year of eligibility, source told @Stadium. There wasn’t discussion around roster size, but source said “those who exhausted eligibility will be exempted from counting against 13 scholarship limit." https://t.co/Gp7mb6722T— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) October 14, 2020
It was reported by basketball analyst Jeff Goodman on Tuesday that the Division I council would vote for the additional year of eligibility for winter sport athletes and later confirmed on Wednesday that the council voted in favor of the additional year of eligibility.
Winter sports includes the likes of men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, gymnastics, track & field and swimming & diving.
When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, the NCAA granted all spring sports athletes the right to an additional year of eligibility after losing out on their full season. Winter sports weren’t included in this original decision due to most sports completing a full regular season.
