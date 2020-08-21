The NCAA has approved allowing fall-sport student athletes to play any amount of competitions they want while not exhausting a year of eligibility. The news was first reported by Brett McMurphy of Stadium.
NCAA officially approves to allow fall sport student-athletes to compete in any amount of competitions this year - whether season in fall or moved to spring - & it will not count as a year of eligibility, sources told @Stadium— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 21, 2020
It was also announced via the Inside the NCAA twitter account that the NCAA would work toward offering fall sports to play their championships in the spring with the fall sport championships being previously postponed.
Division I Board of Directors determines the division will work toward hosting fall championships in the spring: https://t.co/2ECu90EmFO pic.twitter.com/YRark5GcAs— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 21, 2020
With this now in place, the stage is set for the conferences and players to start the fall season with everything being figured out a few weeks before the seasons start.
