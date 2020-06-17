In a press release on Wednesday, it was announced that the NCAA has added women's wrestling and acrobatics and tumbling to its Emerging Sports for Women list.
According to the NCAA, "The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics is charged with identifying and managing progress of emerging sports for women. An emerging sport is a women’s sport recognized by the NCAA that is intended to help schools provide more athletics opportunities for women and more sport-sponsorship options for the institutions, and also help that sport achieve NCAA championship status."
Schools like Iowa State could now add these sports at its university if they so choose.
There are three other sports on the NCAA emerging sports list, equestrian, rugby and triathlon.
