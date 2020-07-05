The NCAA announced Wednesday that the "Independent Accountability Resolution Process" was granted by the Infractions Referral Committee on what to do in regards to the Kansas case.
According to the NCAA, "The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) is comprised of independent investigators, advocates and adjudicators who are responsible for reviewing select infractions cases in Division I."
The IARP was established in August 2018 in response to recommendations issued by the Commission on College Basketball, chaired by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
According to the IARP's website, "The creation of independent groups to handle select complex infractions cases and minimize perceived conflicts of interest was the intended purpose of the Independent Structure."
The IARP said they deal with cases such as "alleged violations of core Association values, such as failing to prioritize academics or the well-being of student-athletes; the possibility of significant penalties; or conduct that is contrary to the cooperative principles of the existing infractions process."
The Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball program is accused of committing "egregious acts" as part of the fallout from the FBI's investigation into college basketball in the fall of 2017.
Kansas is accused of committing five level one NCAA infractions, which are considered to be the worst level of infractions.
According to the Associated Press, "The case hinges on whether representatives of apparel company Adidas were acting as boosters when two of them arranged payments to prospective recruits."
There is not a set timetable for when the board will overlook the case and give their recommendation.
The Independent Accountability Oversight Committee, which consists of the chair and vice chair of the Division I Board of Directors and three of the newly appointed independent members of the Board of Governors, will oversee the independent process.
The IARP's Independent Resolution Panel is responsible for reviewing the Complex Case Unit's and the accused school's response to allegations. The panel conducts hearings and decides whether violations occurred and then will give out punishments.
Any case the IARP reviews is first given to the IARP's Infractions Referral Committee, who approved the case to be investigated. Then, the Complex Case Unit will investigate the case if needed and "shepherd the case through its review by the Independent Resolution Panel."
According to the IARP website, "The panel consists of 15 members with legal, higher education and/or sports backgrounds. Once a case is referred to the IARP, a hearing panel consisting of five Independent Resolution Panel members is generated."
Resolutions made by the Independent Resolution Panel are final and not subject to appeal or any further review.
