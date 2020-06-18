Beginning on July 20, required summer athletic activities and can last up to eight weeks or until the school's first day of classes — August 17 for Iowa State — according a Wednesday press release from the NCAA.
According to the press release, "the adopted plan extends the current rule, which allows voluntary athletics activities and up to eight hours of virtual nonphysical activities through July 19. The Council will discuss whether additional activities should be allowed in that period at a meeting within the next few weeks."
The release also states "virtual nonphysical activities during this period can continue to be conducted during this period."
Both virtual and in-person activities can not exceed a combined eight hours per week.
“The Council worked to balance the desire to get student-athletes training again with the need to repopulate our campuses and athletics facilities gradually and safely, within all campus, local and state mandates,” said NCAA Division I Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn. “Student-athlete health and safety should remain a top priority.”
Access to school facilities need to be "in compliance with applicable state and local regulations regarding the use of such facilities, group size restrictions and any other limitations," according to the release.
