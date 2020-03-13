The NCAA Division I Council Committee announced that Division I student-athletes participating in spring sports will be granted eligibility relief. The decision to grant student-athletes an extra year if eligibility was announced by the council on Friday.
This statement comes a day after the NCAA announced that it would cancel the remaining winter and spring championships due to health concerns with COVID-19.
Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports: pic.twitter.com/u7hwYOyTDV— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020
With the NCAA Championships being canceled, plenty of student-athletes were outspoken about gaining the extra year of eligibility.
Prior to the council’s announcement, University of Iowa track and field senior Allison Wahrman created a petition on change.org for the NCAA to allow for an extra year of eligibility and amassed nearly 200 thousand signatures and counting.
There has been no announcement for Division II and Division III student-athletes or student-athletes participating in winter sports.
More details regarding the eligibility relief are expected to come at a later time.
