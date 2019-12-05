This weekend caps off a bittersweet time of year for college football. Last weekend, viewers across the country enjoyed rivalry matchups in each conference, generating excitement, whether it was the Iron Bowl, the Apple Cup or somewhere in between.
I hated to see last week’s games conclude, but we get the opportunity to dive right back in with the conference championships this weekend. Fans get a game on Friday night followed by nine nationally televised games slated for Saturday. Enjoy the championship games, because then there’s a layoff in college football (other than Army vs. Navy, which is also an amazing game, too).
I think the College Football Playoff chaos should be minimal from this weekend, but there will be some effects from the conference championship games. With that said, I’ll run through my picks this week and how those would impact the four spots in the playoff.
Pac 12
Oregon and Utah matchup in a game I consider a tossup. Oregon had its playoff hopes snapped with a bad loss to Arizona State for the Ducks’ second loss of the year.
I love Utah’s running back Zack Moss, but I’ll roll with the better quarterback and take Justin Herbert and the Ducks.
An Oregon win is a bad result for the conference because it eliminates Utah from contention. If the Utes win, they likely slide into the playoff.
Big 12
Two teams that narrowly knocked off Iowa State meet in Texas for the championship game. Baylor and Oklahoma enter with each team looking mediocre often since mid-October.
The last five games for each squad is sprinkled with tight wins and a loss. Baylor’s lone loss comes against the Sooners in a game it led by three scores at one point.
I’m not in love with either team, but I’ll take the Sooners in a single-digit margin of victory. Unless something crazy happens, Oklahoma punches its ticket to the playoff with a win, especially if Utah does lose.
Sun Belt
Louisiana and Appalachian State collide at the same time as Oklahoma and Baylor. Without seeing much of either team this year, I’ll lean Appalachian State, but I expect a close game with a lot of offense.
MAC
I feel very confident that Central Michigan will stomp Miami Ohio in the final dose of MACtion in 2019. The Chippewas are better on offense and defense, in my opinion.
Conference USA
Florida Atlantic comes in as a heavy favorite over UAB. Can the Blazers pull off the upset, though? UAB isn’t playing Iowa State, so I say no.
American Athletic Conference
Memphis and Cincinnati wrapped up the regular season with the Tigers winning 34-24. The two meet again this weekend. I think the Bearcats are a little overrated and leaned on a lot of close wins to climb up the rankings. I’m going with Memphis.
SEC
LSU is the best team in the country, in my opinion, and Georgia is a pretender. I give the Bulldogs no chance to win this game (Cc: @OldTakesExposed).
Joe Burrow will win the Heisman, and I have little faith in the Georgia offense that’s banged up and missing a key piece in George Pickens for a half due to suspension.
The Bulldog defense might slow down LSU a little bit, but the Tigers will wear it down with strong rushing and passing capabilities on offense.
Mountain West
This is a lopsided game on paper with Boise State being favored by around two touchdowns over Hawai’i. I think Boise State might not be as good as the 11-1 record implies, but the Broncos should pull away in the second half to secure the championship. Just so I don't take all favorites, I'll pick Boise State to get upset.
ACC
It’s not a question of who will win, but by how much. Clemson will roll Virginia and avoid an elite team for another game.
Big Ten
I said LSU is the best team in the country, but I’d entertain the idea of Ohio State being in the mix, too.
Wisconsin is solid every year, but it doesn’t have the firepower to keep up with Ohio State or the defense to hold the Buckeyes under 30, meaning Ohio State will take the crown and likely the top spot in the playoff.
If LSU and Ohio State take care of business, a matchup between the two would be elite football in the playoff.
To recap, these results would likely give us a playoff consisting of Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Oklahoma, which isn't a very bold group, but it seems likely.
