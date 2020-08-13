NCAA logo

Another domino fell Thursday when NCAA President Mark Emmert announced that fall NCAA championships have been canceled for 2020.

While this doesn't come as a surprise with the Big Ten and Pac-12 opting out of fall sports, the NCAA has effectively laid the path for how fall sports will go now, with many conferences opting out and many still playing.

This does not impact FBS football because the NCAA doesn't control the FBS, but every other fall sport is left without NCAA championships.

Iowa State's soccer, volleyball and cross country teams, among others will be affected.

This is yet another blow to fall sports at the collegiate level with the COVID-19 pandemic leaving its mark on the 2020-21 school year.

