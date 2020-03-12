NCAA Mark Emmert announced the inevitable news Thursday afternoon that the NCAA would be canceling all remaining winter and spring postseason tournaments.
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E— NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020
The cancelation was determined because of the continued outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus across the United States and the individual cancelation of conference basketball tournaments on Wednesday afternoon.
In a press release, Emmert stated that decision was made in part due to the NCAA's ability to "ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during the academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."
The decisions of ongoing entities refers to in part, the multiple university's across Iowa and the U.S. that announced the cancelation of in-person classes and athletic events.
The cancelation of all remaining postseason tournaments affects the NCAA men's basketball, women's basketball, wrestling and track and field postseason tournaments that were slated to take place over the coming weeks.
On Wednesday afternoon, Emmert released a statement originally stating the men's and women's basketball and wrestling tournaments would continue without fans in attendance but the increasing number of power five conferences that canceled their individual basketball tournaments
