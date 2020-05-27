The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee has announced the Division I recruiting dead period has been extended through July 31 for all sports.
“The extension maintains consistent recruiting rules for all sports and allows coaches to focus on the student-athletes who may be returning to campus,” University of Pennsylvania Athletic Director and Council Chair M. Grace Calhoun said in Wednesday's press release. “The committee is committed to reviewing the dead period again in late June or early July.”
Medical experts guided the decision to extend the recruiting dead period through the end of July, according to the press release.
In Wednesday's press release, the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee also announced they are allowing strength and conditioning coaches "to virtually observe voluntary physical workouts for health and safety purposes but only if requested by the student-athlete."
The press release also emphasizes the coaches only observe workouts and must not direct or conduct workouts.
Both announcements come a week after the Big 12 announced the Conference approved the return of football players to campus on June 15, all fall athletes on July 1 and all athletes on July 15.
