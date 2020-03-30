The NCAA announced Monday in a press release that spring collegiate athletes would gain a year of eligibility while winter athletes will not as a response to the seasons of all spring sports and some winter sports being cut short due to the situation with COVID-19. The decision came through a vote by the Division I Council.
This comes just a day after the Big 12 announced that all in-person meetings involved in athletics were canceled for the remainder of the spring season.
DI Council grants waiver to allow additional eligibility for spring sport athletes whose seasons were impacted by COVID-19: https://t.co/v1zriEBDvR pic.twitter.com/g9BbOkmnt0— NCAA (@NCAA) March 30, 2020
The decision means that seniors in spring sports will be able to come back for another year and end their college careers in 2021 instead.
The vote decision will also allow schools to make their own decisions on what to do with student athletes.
The spring sports that will be affected at Iowa State are men's and women's golf, men's and women's track and field, softball and tennis.
The winter sports that were denied an extra year of eligibility at Iowa State are men's and women's basketball, wrestling, gymnastics and swimming and diving.
