Another great day by Iowa State Tennis and Thasaporn Naklo as she has advanced into the Kitty Harrison Invitational finals, getting the win over Northwestern's Clarissa Hand in 6-3, 6-2 in two sets. And as a team, the Cyclones’ finished 4-0 in all the singles action in this tournament.
The team also had Miska Kadleckova victory in her sets 6-1, 6-1 over LSU’s Mia Rabinowicz. In doubles actions, the tennis team finished 3-1 in the tournament Hiesh and Naklo lost to the No. 15 to Alle Sanford and North Carolina's Reilly Tran, losing a tough fight with 6-4 set match.
In the Gopher Invitational, Iowa State's Kezuka had herself a good day on the court, in her single actions getting a win 6-1, 6-1 in the match. As we get to the doubles, match Kezuka and her panther, Minnesota’s Danilchenko, by winning one match, beating South Dakota in their second match, and losing the first match to Gonzaga.
Tomorrow is the final days of both the Kitty Harrison Invitational and the Gopher Invitational.
