It was a Cyclone sweep in Iowa City on Monday at the ITA Central Regional Championships.
The Cyclones started off the day strong with the Singles Semifinals match as the Cyclones' Thasaporn Naklo faced No. 68 Malkia Ngounoue of the Kansas Jayhawks. In the Doubles Championship match later in the day, Iowa State's Thasaporn Naklo and Christin Hsieh faced their Iowa State teammates Sofia Cabezas and Miska Kadleckova.
Naklo defeated Ngounoue, 7-6, 7-6 in the semifinals to reach the singles finals and qualify for ITA Fall National Championships in November. Later in the day, Naklo faced Karine-Marion Job of Kansas State in the singles championship match.
Naklo entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed and she only dropped just one set in the entire tournament. She put on a show in Iowa City and won the singles championship.The win was good for Naklo's second individual title of the season, improving her record to 10-1 this fall.
As we got into the doubles championship match, it was guaranteed a Cyclone duo pair was bringing home the hardware. The question was, which Cyclone duo was it going to be?
Kadleckova and Cabezas took control in the first doubles final set with their 7-5 win. But Naklo and Hsieh rallied right back to even up the match with a 6-4 win in the second set. As they got into the third set, Kadleckova and Cabezas regained their momentum en route to a 10-4 win in the tiebreak. The duo became the first Cyclones' doubles pairing to win an ITA championship.
Naklo and the dynamic duo of Kadleckova and Cabezas will be back on the courts starting Nov. 4 at the ITA Fall National Championships in San Diego.
