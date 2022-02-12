Day two of the Iowa State Classic wrapped up Saturday afternoon for Iowa State track and field, with the Cyclones closing the day with new records for multiple athletes.
Katrina Vlahovic stood out yet again as she took first place in the women’s 60-meter qualifiers to move on to the final. Vlahovic finished with a time of 7.56, a new personal record and good for fifth in Iowa State history for the event.
Kaylyn Hall finished just after Vlahovic as she came in second with a time of 7.65. It was another very impressive day for the pair as they finished in first and second place yet again.
In the women’s 60m final, Vlahovic placed fifth with a time of 7.81.
Barnes also moved up the all-time rankings in the women’s 400m with her third place finish. Her time of 54.74 was enough to see her finish in third as well as move up two spots to sixth in indoor history.
The women’s 4x400 event also saw Vlahovic participate with Hall, Barnes and Zakiyah Amos as they won the event by nearly five seconds. The team finished with a time of 3:40.09 as they took the victory in style and placed themselves fourth in ISU history.
Personal records came about in the women’s 800m run from Bella Heikes and Riley Beach. They both came in with very similar times as Heikes finished with a time of 2:12.47 and Beach with 2:12.96.
In the men’s 800m, Frank Hayes came out with the win and a season-best time. His time of 1:48.28 places him fifth in Iowa State history as well as ninth in NCAA Division one.
Jason Gomez also ran the 800m where he finished in fourth with an impressive time of 1:48.53, and Alex Lomong and Nehemia Too each finished within the top 10.
Moving on to some field events, the men’s shot put saw Kevin Sakson, Jonathan Gannon, Thai Thompson and Zach Kraft all participate. Sakson finished with the best distance of 17.78m followed by Gannon with 15.29, Kraft with 13.02 and Thompson with 11.06.
Before the Big 12 Indoor Championships though comes the Arkansas Qualifier and the Snowshoe Open which take place next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.