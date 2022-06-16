The 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge games have been set and will feature a rematch between Iowa State and Missouri on Jan. 28.
For the first time in five years, the Cyclones will travel to Columbia, Missouri, to face off against the Tigers. The last time the two teams met in Missouri was in 2017 when the Tigers took down the Cyclones 74-59.
The Cyclones had their most recent success in the challenge game, as they were slated against Missouri last year in Ames and came out on top, 67-50. The Cyclones pulled out their 86th win against Missouri with the help of Tyrese Hunter and Co.
A slow start to last year’s game saw the Cyclones come out on top after a dominant second half. A 15-0 run late in the game put it out of reach for the Tigers as the Cyclones used their trademark defense to hold Missouri to just 50 points that night.
Now, with new faces across the board for the Cyclones, the Tigers will be a tough test come January. Missouri leads the overall record in the series with 150 wins to the Cyclones’ 86.
It is an even bigger challenge to take down Missouri at home, where they lead 86-21 in the all-time series. The last time the Cyclones beat the Tigers at home was in 2007 when they won 66-65.
Although one point separated them the last time they met in Columbia, the Cyclones won the last two meetings by 17 points each time. However, the Hilton Magic won’t be a factor this time, as the Cyclones will have to dig deep and work hard for a win in the challenge.
The SEC/Big 12 Challenge is also celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, as the Cyclones are now sitting at 4-5 in the challenge. With a chance to even out the win percentage in the challenge, the trip to Missouri will mean even more to the Cyclones.
Currently, the Big 12 teams are just ahead of the SEC teams, with a 48-41 record in the challenge. The conference that comes out on top of the 10-game series goes home with a trophy commemorating its success. The overall record for the event is 4-3-2 in the Big 12’s favor.
The Cyclones will compete in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28 in Columbia, Missouri. All the games during the challenge will air on the ESPN family of networks.
