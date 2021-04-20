T.J. Otzelberger and the Iowa State men's basketball program continued to fill its 2022 scholarships with the commitment of Caledonia, Minnesota guard Eli King on Tuesday.
Travis Branham of 24/7 Sports was the first to report the news.
King, a four-star guard out of Caledonia, Minnesota, ranks as the No. 73 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 24/7 Sports. King had offers from Minnesota, Stanford, Iowa, Marquette and Northern Iowa.
The commitment from King comes six days after the Cyclones picked up a commitment from Ames High point guard Tamin Lipsey as their first signing of the 2022 class.
